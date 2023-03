BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Parking Authority is taking another step forward in its transition to cleaner transportation.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection awarded the authority a $15,000 grant to purchase two electric vehicles, the BPA said.

The authority said its fleet is now more than 50% electric.

The money comes from the Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant, and was supported by state Sen. Lisa Boscola.