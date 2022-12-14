BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Police Department is looking to add around 10 to 15 police officers in 2023. But applications are way down there and at police departments all around the country.

"Both of my parents were immigrants to this country, and I was very proud of that heritage, and I thought that I could sort of influence how I police based off of that," said Bethlehem Police Officer Martin Soltan.

Soltan says he wouldn't want any other job.

"One day, you'll be a caregiver," said Soltan. "Another day, you'll be a mental health specialist. The other day you'll be chasing a bad guy, but it's always something different."

Even with more officers graduating the academy Friday, less applicants have the department down people and in a constant cycle of recruitment.

"We used to be in the hundreds, five, 600 applicants and now we're down to under 100," said Bethlehem Police Captain Michael Leaser, who leads the recruitment team.

Applications on the city's website are open until Jan. 13.

"We don't offer jobs here. We offer careers and we have a lot of advancement opportunities," said Leaser. "We have a lot of specialty units that other agencies won't have."

Among those opportunities: working in a school, on a bike, horse, motorcycle or as liaisons to federal agencies.

"If you're apprehensive about applying because of the political climate, just don't be. It's a beautiful job," said Soltan. "We have a lot of support from people in the streets. We always get pats on the back and things like that."

"Public perception is obviously a thing," said Leaser. "The economy's definitely a thing. Some things we can control, some things we can't. The one thing I have to say that I'm proud about is the fact that we have a professional, well-run agency, and I think that that shows in our community. That's why we have great community support."

Applicants are required to have two-year active-duty military or police experience, or 60 college credits. The department offers tuition reimbursement.

"We're at 154 officers we're authorized for but that fluctuates with retirements," said Leaser. "It takes about nine months, give or take, to get an officer from hired to in the academy to graduating the academy."

"It's a beautiful city. You have the opportunity to work Musikfest, different festivals," said Soltan.

Soltan says the hard job is always worth it.

"We've helped people out of some dark, dark places and I think the gratification from that is the greatest thing I could receive here," said Soltan.