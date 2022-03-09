wanted-guy.png

BETHLEHEM, Pa. | The Bethlehem Township Police Department announced it has obtained a nationwide extraditable warrant for Dominick Oliveira, age 47.

The warrant is  listed for "involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault, and lesser offenses," according to the official press release.

Officials also warn that Oliveira may be using a white, 2007 Dodge Sprinter or a silver, 1999 Honda Accord.

If Oliveira is seen, police asks that you call 911 immediately.

