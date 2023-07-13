BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A land development plan for ArtsQuest's new Southside Bethlehem cultural center received the approval of the Bethlehem Planning Commission Thursday night.
The former Banana Factory, located at 25 W. Third St., will become a cultural center with an art gallery, workshops, studio space and ArtsQuest's offices.
The plan for the 1.53-acre site calls for eight additional parking spaces, bringing the total to 75. That will reduce impervious coverage by 8,500 square feet, said Justin Klee with Bohler Engineering.
The project came before the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission in April, during which it was deemed that the planned cultural center should include "environmentally sensitive building design," the LVPC said.
To that end, the project includes a rain garden which will filter stormwater at the site and allows for adherence to Department of Environmental Protection requirements.