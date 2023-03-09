BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission heard an application requesting a deferral of the sidewalk along Emery Street for the proposed Sheetz development at 1780 E. Fourth St.

The 6,139-square-foot convenience store/gas station will be in the Lehigh Valley Industrial Park VII Saucon tract, on the southern side of East Fourth Street (Route 412).

City documents say the site will have a right in/out driveway at the western end of the lot on Route 412 and a private rear access road along the back of the lot, which is accessible from Emery Street. The applicant asked for a deferral of the sidewalk along the public frontage with Emery Street.

The applicant reasoned that the private street in the rear would not contain a sidewalk. According to city documents, "installing a sidewalk along this portion of Emery Street would serve little purpose in providing connectivity within the site."

Planner Matthew Malozi expressed concern over pedestrian safety as the area grows.

Planner Joy Cohen expressed similar concerns. "Make sure it is easy to put in a sidewalk without having to do major work," she advised.

The planners agreed and included language in the motion to approve deferral with the condition that site work allows for the installation of a sidewalk at a later time if deferral is called in question.

When a vote was completed, the measure passed with Cohen dissenting.

Planning report

In other news, Darlene Heller, Bethlehem's director of planning and zoning, completed a year-end report on the planning department's activities over the past year. She reported on an extensive list of varied development projects.

"Generally speaking, it's been a busy year," she said. "Development is still booming."

"The variety of development is a sign of good healthy development," she added.

Greenway

Heller also gave an update on the South Bethlehem Greenway.

"We've built out the Greenway as much as we can," she said. "All that's left is the connection to the Saucon Rail Trail."

Plans include the installation of pedestrian wayfinding signage and a continuation of the Broad Street Active Transportation Plan.

Heller said the city is also conducting a housing analysis, noting a lack of affordable units.

"That's one of the drivers of the housing analysis," she said.

New development

The planning commission also voted Thursday to recommend a zoning change allowing residential development at 119 Technology Drive.

The property is currently zoned for Industrial Redevelopment, but Serfass Development requested it be changed to Central Business. The developer proposes a six-story building with 240 apartments for the nearly 4-acre site near the Fahy Bridge.