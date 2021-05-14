BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Among several other projects, a new Wawa and its artwork were a topic of discussion during Bethlehem's City Planning Commission meeting Thursday night.
The commission again reviewed a planned Wawa for the west side of Route 412, just north of the Hellertown border on the site of the former Chris's Restaurant.
Discussion of what would be the fourth Wawa in the city got hung up over art — specifically, a staff recommendation that the developer put up $50,000 for a piece of art marking the site as a gateway to Bethlehem.
"That's a lot of money," said commission Chairman Robert Melosky.
Wawa, represented by attorney John Holzinger, apparently thought the same. The chain has offered $20,000, and wants some input on the appearance of the welcome sign.
Commissioner Thomas Barker expressed doubts about public art, referring to a south Bethlehem mural that was supposedly a tribute to Bethlehem Steel Corp. workers.
The mural shows a man with "a pig nose," Barker said. He called it "a slap in the face to every steelworker."
The planning commission recommended that a committee including Wawa and others review the gateway art before it is installed.