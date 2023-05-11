BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission Thursday approved a final land development plan calling for the demolition and rebuild of the Sheetz convenience store at 3201 Schoenersville Road.

"There's not much to it…everything from the curbside will be demolished," explained Terri Delo, with Integrated Consulting, who presented the plan to the board.

Located on the west side of the road and north of Route 22, the new and improved Sheetz will offer a drive-thru and 12 fueling stations, Delo said.

Before the meeting, the plans were reviewed by the city. When asked about the city's determination about the plan, Planning Director Darlene Heller said it was not found wanting.

"This was a pretty straightforward review," said Heller. "We don't have any outstanding comments at this time. All the departments in city hall have signed off without comment," she added.

The current store does not have a drive-thru.

"The intent of this commercial land development is to construct a Sheetz convenience store, associated drive-thru, a car wash, gas service stations, and associated features," according to the plan filed with the City of Bethlehem.

Based on the plans, the new Sheetz would cover 6,139 square feet. The drive-thru entrance would be on the north side of the property, between Sheetz and the Starbucks in the adjacent strip mall. A lane to a new car wash will be next to the drive-thru lane. The property is in the Lehigh County portion of Bethlehem.

Commission Chair Robert Melosky asked about the project's potential traffic impacts, noting that Schoenersville Road is a "gateway road to our city."

According to Heller, traffic considerations will be addressed further along in the planning process by the city's public works and traffic bureau before construction.

"It is part of the process before they start building," Heller said.

According to Delo, the improvements will hopefully begin at the year's end or into next year. The process is a quick one, she said, adding that there would be "appropriate traffic control and things like that if it's necessary."

In other news, Heller gave an update on grants and projects throughout the city. She said the awarding of a multimodal grant allows for work to be completed on East Broad Street for some pedestrian and bike improvements as part of the city's Active Transportation Plan and Northside Alive initiatives. Aspects for improvement include extending the median and intersection improvements at the city's High, Linden, Maple, and Elm streets.

"Each intersection will have bump-outs and enhanced crosswalks," Heller said.

Heller also gave an update on the Greenway project and concepts for improvement. At a well-attended public meeting held three weeks ago, public comment was collected and will be incorporated into a final plan, she said. Heller said that the city's Fairview Park at 420 4th Ave. will also see improvements thanks to a grant.

Commission Member Tom Barker commented that there was a lack of projects on the city's westside. "Westside doesn't get anything, hasn't gotten anything. Everything is Southside," he said.

"We're spreading the love the best we can," replied Heller.