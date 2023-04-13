BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Planning Commission approved a land development and subdivision plan for an apartment building Thursday afternoon at City Hall.

The proposal, known as The Apartments at 3410 Linden Street, is slated for 3410-3412 Linden St. The plan calls for the consolidation of two lots, the demolition of the existing four-unit brick home, and then the construction of a two-story building with 10 apartment units and 20 off-street parking spaces on a one acre lot.

"The existing building right now is not in the best of conditions," Rentko said. "The curb appeal really isn't there."

He added the new apartment project "would be a tremendous improvement to the streetscape."

The development includes on-site stormwater management and would create a net increase in impervious surface of nearly 10,000 feet. Rentko said the plan proposes nearly 100 bushes, multiple trees, and a four-foot vinyl fence. The fence, he said, would prevent automobile lights from shining into neighboring properties.

In other news, the commission approved a zoning text amendment which "clarifies the definition and parameters for environmental education centers, community recreation and nature preserves."

The city indicates the changes will "support the ongoing and future uses that support the environment and awareness of Bethlehem's goals related to Bethlehem's Climate Action Plan."