BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday night reviewed a sketch plan for an apartment complex that crosses the city's border.

The proposal, offered by New Jersey-based BAHX LLC, calls for the development of three, five-story buildings and one, four-story building totaling 317 apartment units.

The plan is for an 8.74-acre lot at 2235 W. Broad St. in Bethlehem and along Hanover Avenue in Allentown on an 8.74-acre tract, south of the Lehigh Shopping Center on West Union Boulevard. The development will be known as Hanover Apartments.

Most of the apartments would be in Bethlehem, where West Broad Street and Eaton Avenue meet to form Hanover Avenue. The City of Bethlehem's traffic bureau, traffic consultant and the City of Allentown's traffic department will meet to discuss the Hanover Avenue, Broad Street, Eaton Avenue and Club Avenue intersection due to its status as a "high-crash location," according to Bethlehem. A review of the traffic study will follow and may include requests from both cities to assist with traffic calming.

The sketch plan presented to planners revealed the apartments buildings would be between 250 feet and 280 feet long. For this to be realized, BAHX must secure a variance from the zoning code, which limits them to 180 feet.

Another variance is required to allow parking on street level in lieu of the required commercial space. The developer must also pay the city $475,500 in recreation fees alone.

Bethlehem Director of Planning Darlene Heller said the city received comments from neighboring residents. A consensus of the comments related to the building's height, parking, traffic, water mitigation and noise. Planners are recommending a 4-foot barrier to screen a parking area and to mitigate lighting from carrying to neighboring properties.

The planning commission voted to forward the city's comments concerning the project. As it was a sketch plan, no vote on the plan itself was required.

Former Martin Tower site

Revised plans for former Martin Tower site: More apartments; no retail, dining The plan will now focus on a 200-room hotel and 1,085 apartments, with just two medical office buildings and no retail, gas or restaurant.

Also on Thursday, the planning commission approved a revised master plan for development of the former site of the 21-story Martin Tower, once headquarters of the Bethlehem Steel Corp., located at 1170 Eighth Ave.

The revised plan changes the proposed uses and site layout. The site's majority — 83% — will be utilized for residential use with 1,085 apartments. This is an increase from the plan four years ago, which called for 74% coverage with 528 rental units.

Former Kospia's Nurseries site

54-unit apartment complex on Easton Avenue gets OK from Bethlehem planners Developers proposed the apartment complex featuring two, three-story buildings at the former site of Kospia's Nurseries at 2897 Easton Ave.

A land development plan for a 54-unit apartment complex also was approved by the planning commission Thursday night.

Developers Dominic Villani and John Tallarico proposed the apartment complex featuring two, three-story buildings at the former site of Kospia's Nurseries at 2897 Easton Ave.