BETHLEHEM, Pa. –The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday night tabled an apartment building proposal that could if approved change South New Street's complexion.
The board cited loading zone and garbage disposal issues, and lack of a traffic study as reasons for not moving forward the plan.
The proposal, offered by Ballina Group LLC, would require the consolidation of three lots to build a nine-story apartment building with 61 total units at 319-327 S. New St.
The plan calls for the upper floors to extend out over Graham Street with columns extending into the South Bethlehem Greenway for support.
In addition to the apartments, the ground floor would feature nearly 3,000 square feet of commercial space.
Parking for tenants will be in a garage across the street, according to Brian Gasda, Lehigh Engineering Associates Inc., who was in attendance Thursday night. He did not know how many parking spots the company would lease but mentioned it would satisfy requirements.
However, other questions posed in an April 6 memo did not receive a response by the developer. Concerns centered around density, parking and increased traffic.
"A lot of the questions have not been answered," Melosky said. "I am a little disappointed they are not here...I can't wrap my head around this."
The project is currently on a parcel eligible for Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act, or LERTA, benefits. Cities across Pennsylvania can create LERTA districts to allow for the abatement of property taxes on new construction and improvement to certain deteriorated industrial, commercial and other business properties.
In addition, the city has approached Ballina to commit to designate six units — 10% of the total number of apartments — as "affordable units." That means the unit would be set at 80% of the area median income.
East Third Street mixed-use building
In other decisions, planners recommended approval of a five-story, mixed-use building by Peron Development featuring 36 apartments at Third and Polk streets. The plan for 413-415 E. Third St. also has more than 9,000 square feet of commercial first floor space.
Next to the building on a separate lot, the developer is proposing a parking garage, with a third-floor connecting bridge. The project had been before the commission before but returned Thursday night due to subdividing of the lots.
The city is having ongoing discussions with Peron to include affordable units, as the project is currently on LERTA ground.
The city is looking for "a little more variation of materials and the spacing of the building to break up the block a little bit," Director of Planning Darlene Heller said.
In other news, planners granted revised land development plan approval for a three-story building with 12 apartments on a half-acre lot at 1763 Madison Ave. The proposal was offered by Macada Partners LLC.
LERTA designations
Finally, the commission considered a request by Mayor J. William Reynolds to reconsider LERTA designations for other Southside areas. The administration presented the commission with four maps which focus on properties which remain vacant, are underutilized or are candidates for business expansion.
The city has long established a LERTA on the Southside, covering areas in the central business and the industrial areas of the former Bethlehem Steel. This LERTA is set to expire Dec. 31.
In a memo to the commission, Reynolds indicated the LERTA — and other factors — forged "tremendous industrial growth in LVIP VII and the Bethlehem Commerce Center." This is causing the city to "evaluate the need for the LERTA moving forward."
Planners agreed with the recommendations, which will now go to Bethlehem City Council for approval.