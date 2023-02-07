Bethlehem's Planning Commission will review Thursday a 317-unit apartment complex that crosses the city's border into Allentown and could bring in hundreds of new residents.



The proposed Hanover Apartments would be in both cities, with four apartment buildings of four or five stories each. The development would go on vacant land at 2300 Hanover Ave.



Most of the apartments would be in Bethlehem, where West Broad Street and Eaton Avenue join to form Hanover Avenue. The 8.7-acre tract is a block south of the Lehigh Shopping Center on West Union Boulevard. The plan is proposed by BAHX LLC of Cedar Knolls, N.J., according to planning documents.





The planning commission has a full agenda, with the Hanover proposal, along with 54 apartments planned for 2897 Easton Ave. (across from the shopping center anchored by a Giant grocery store) and a revised plan for the Martin Tower site on Eighth Avenue. The meeting will be at 5 p.m. in Bethlehem Town Hall and broadcast on the Internet.



Allentown's Planning Commission reviewed the Hanover Apartments proposal last month. Chairman Christian Brown described the idea of adding 317 apartments on the border of the two cities as "significant."



Bethlehem's Planning Commission will see just a preliminary, or "sketch," plan on Thursday and will not make any formal decision, but it may pass recommendations on to the Zoning Hearing Board.



The apartment buildings as proposed would be 250 feet to 280 feet long, and would require a variance from the zoning code, which limits them to 180 feet. Based on the size of the development, the builder would have to pay a recreation fee of $475,500 to Bethlehem.



The commission will also go over revisions to the master plan for the former site of 21-story Martin Tower, once headquarters for Bethlehem Steel Corp. That mixed-use development proposes office, retail, medical and more than 1,000 residential units, according to the Bethlehem planning bureau.



Martin Tower was blown up in 2019 and the land cleared for development.



Also on the agenda is a plan for 54 apartments at 2897 Easton Ave., former site of Kospia's Nurseries. The city's zoning board approved variances for that development in February 2022.



The Easton Avenue project was proposed by Dominic Villani of Bethlehem and John Tallarico of Nazareth. It is about a half-mile east of 220 apartments that will be built at the former Bethlehem Drive-In, on the Bethlehem Township side of Easton Avenue.