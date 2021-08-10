BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The northern stretch of Bethlehem's Linden Street is drawing attention from apartment developers. Two plans will be reviewed Thursday.
The northern stretch of Linden is a mix of commercial and residential use, with some open space. In 2018, the Taylor Court 30-unit project started at 3032 Linden. Monthly rent for one-bedroom units begins at $1,350 monthly, two-bedrooms at $1,695, according to the building's website.
Earlier this year, plans for the demolition of Stefano's Restaurant, 2970 Linden, and construction of a 61-apartment building on a lot to the rear were filed. A new, smaller Stefano's on Linden Street is also in the works. The Stefano's site is just south of Taylor Court, a small strip mall in front of the Taylor apartments.
The Bethlehem Planning Commission will review the Stefano's proposal and a new plan to merge lots at 3410 and 3412 Linden into one, for a two-story 16-unit apartment building on one acre.
A letter from Director of Planning and Zoning Darlene Heller to the developer, Alain Aoun of West Broad Investments, finds fault with a couple aspects of the layout. The 16 units are six more than the 10 allowed by right, and the parking lot should be placed behind the building, not as front as proposed.
The Bethlehem Planning Commission will meet, in-person at City Hall and virtually, at 4 p.m. Thursday.