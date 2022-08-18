BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday night approved a land development plan for a Southside mixed-use apartment building Thursday night.
The proposal, offered by Rocco Ayvazov's Monocacy General Contracting, is slated for 128 E. Third St., and involves the construction of a six-story building with 55 apartments and first-floor retail.
The apartments themselves — 10 studio units, 43 one-bedroom and two two-bedroom dwellings — will take a 308 Webster Street address.
The site is located in the South Bethlehem Historic Conservation District. Conditional relief has already been granted for demolition of a 6,500-square-foot, two-story existing structure. The existing building has been a store, a plumbing business and a homebrew supplier.
"There are a mix of one- and two-bedrooms on the top floor," Steve Walsh, the project's engineer, said.
Director of Planning and Zoning Darlene Heller said the land development plan should include that all loading and unloading must occur from the rear on Mechanic Street.
Blake Street apartments
In other business, planners approved a land development plan for an eight-unit, 2.5-story apartment building at 1036 Blake Street. The building itself will feature vinyl siding, slate molding on all gables and architectural shingles. A 20-space parking lot will support the building.