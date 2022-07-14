Warehouse generic

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission approved two land development plans Thursday, with no substantial revisions.

Andrew Bohl, project engineer with Hanover Engineering Associates, Inc. in Bethlehem, represented both of the applicants.

One project involves the construction of a 53,700 square-foot warehouse and distribution facility on a 5.73-acre lot located at 1010 Harvard Avenue. The building will have eight loading docks and 63 parking spaces. There will be two driveway entrances, one on Harvard Avenue and one on Route 412.

Planning Commission Director Darlene Heller said that a retention wall and additional landscaping was requested by the city and a commissioner asked that traffic signs indicating No Thru Traffic be posted at each entrance.

The second approved plan is for the construction of a 136,000 square-foot manufacturing facility on a 7.50-acre lot located at 2680 Commerce Center Boulevard. It will be used by Axiom Group, a plastic packaging company headquartered in Canada. The building will have eight loading docks and 98 parking spaces. It will also have two entrances and a rail spur.

Also, the planning commission agreed to recommend to city council that they approve vacating 89 feet of Second Avenue located adjacent to the property of George and Charlene Mowers at 312 Spring Street. The street is a remnant from the Peron Armory project and vacating it will save the city the expense of cutting the grass and shoveling snow.

In addition, Heller announced that zoning officer Craig Peiffer would be joining her staff as assistant planning director.

