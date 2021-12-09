BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission reviewed three separate land developments and site plans during its Thursday night meeting.
The commission recommended a land development and lot consolidation plan to construct an eight-story, multi-use building on a 14,758-square-foot lot at 14-36 W. Third St. The facility would feature 87 apartments on floors two through eight, with a restaurant occupying the first floor.
During Thursday night's review, the plans revealed that there will be no off-street parking. Rather, parking will be provided at the New Street parking garage.
To that end, the city is requesting that developer contribute $10,000 toward the South New Street project to fund safety improvements. In addition, the city is asking the developer to delegate 10% of the units to affordable housing.
The commission also reviewed a sketch plan review to build a three-story, 34-dwelling unit building on a roughly three-acre lot on 2854 Linden St., near Butztown Road.
The plan as presented would seek four variances, including those related to the building's length and number of dwelling units, from the zoning hearing board at its Dec. 15 meeting.
As presented Thursday night, the plan layout features a surface parking lot in the proposed building's front, which Director of Planning Darlene Heller noted "was not recommended." Typically, parking lots are placed to the building's rear, she said. However, Heller added guidelines requiring the move do not exist in the city's RG zoning district.
The planning commission voted to recommend all four zoning variance requests to the zoning hearing board.
Finally, the board reviewed a sketch plan for three-story, 12-dwelling unit proposal to be located at 1763 Madison Ave. Developers sought two variances, both concerning setbacks. As only a sketch plan was presented, the commission did not render a recommendation.