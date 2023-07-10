BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem's Planning Commission will review 66 potential new homes Thursday, as the city's building boom moves to the north and west.

A total of 66 dwellings are on the agenda, the largest a 39-unit four-story building proposed for West Union Boulevard. Another proposal would place 24 townhouses on the site of the Church of the Manger near Catasauqua Road.

The plan for the church includes six buildings, each with four townhouses, at 1411 Greenview Drive in the Kaywin section of Bethlehem, south of Catasauqua Road and the Westgate Mall. Preliminary plans submitted to the city show 48 parking spaces in the middle of the property, roughly on the site of the current church building. On either side of the lot would be 12 townhomes, and a "vegetative buffer" would be behind the houses.

Each unit would have two parking spaces, based on the current plan. A stormwater management area is shown at the far end of the property. Plans identify the church there now as the Church of the Manger. A sign at the church also refers to MCC, Metropolitan Community Church of the Lehigh Valley. Real estate ads say the property covers 2.3 acres and is partly leased to another church.

The church accepted an offer to sell its property on May 16, according to its Facebook page.

"As part of the agreement of sale, our church will be able to remain at the Church of the Manager through March of 2024," the post said.

At 218-226 W. Union Blvd., Plamen "Rocco" Ayvazov's plan for 39 apartments is back. His Monocacy General Contracting proposes a four-story with 27 1-bedroom units and 12 2-bedroom apartments, and first-floor commercial space.

The site is between the Old Brewery Tavern and Route 378, a gateway to the city. The property was once a cemetery monument company, is next to railroad tracks and near the Monocacy Creek.

Ayvazov's other projects include putting apartments up at the old Boyd Theatre on Broad Street in Bethlehem.

The smallest housing project up for review Thursday is a plan for three single-family homes at 2105 Creek View Road, near Hellertown.

The city's Environmental Advisory Commission (EAC) objects to that development. Creek Road is in a flood plain and near Saucon Creek, "a Class A Trophy Trout Stream," according to the EAC's letter to the Planning Department. The letter is signed by Lynn Rothman, who leads the EAC.

In 2020, developer Abe Atiyeh's proposal for an assisted living facility at 2105 Creek Road was rejected by City Council.

Planning Commission agendas are subject to change. Check the city website for details and to see plans. The commission will meet Thursday, June 13, at 5 p.m. in Town Hall. The meeting will also be broadcast online.