BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem's Southside has changed since the Bethlehem Steel Corp. era, and land use should change too, according to a city memo that supports making way for 240 apartments.

Serfass Development has proposed a six-story residential building for 119 Technology Drive, just to the east of the Fahy Bridge's southern end. The name Technology Drive is not known to many, but the four-acre site is two blocks from the busy Third and New streets intersection.

The land is now an IR, or Industrial Redevelopment, zone. A memo to the city Planning Commission from Darlene Heller, Bethlehem's director of planning and zoning, recommends a change to CB, or Central Business. That would allow the plan to move ahead.

"The IR zoning district was created during the period of the closure of Bethlehem Steel," according to Heller's memo on the city website. Bethlehem Steel poured its "last cast" in its namesake city in 1995 after years of declining operations.

"The real estate market is much different than it was more than 30 years ago," Heller's memo says. "At the time, there was very little demand for additional housing in the downtown areas."

Now, according to Heller, there is increased demand for dense development in "walkable" downtowns with stores, restaurants and nightlife.

Hundreds of apartments have been proposed for South Bethlehem in the last few years, near Lehigh University, ArtsQuest, and the bar and restaurant scene on Third and Fourth streets.

The current occupant of 119 Technology Drive is IQE Plc, a U.K-based maker of semiconductor wafers. The company is moving out, and the interior "is considered nearly obsolete for current standards for a research facility," Heller's memo says. IQE's nitrogen tanks are visible to pedestrians on the east side of the Fahy Bridge. The land and building were up for sale for $6.95 million earlier this year.

The nearby area is also zoned for Central Business development, and Heller's memo concludes, "our office recommends that the parcel be rezoned to CB as proposed." The memo is on the letterhead of the city's Department of Community and Economic Development.

Serfass Development describes its plan as "one of the largest redevelopment plans in recent Bethlehem history," an apartment building with parking and amenities "that will rival our larger metropolitan neighbors."

The plan reflects Heller's comments on South Bethlehem: "The current industrial zoning does not reflect the vibrant, trendy and diverse that the Southside has transformed into over the past decade," Serfass says in documents provided to the city by attorney James Preston.

Serfass is based in North Whitehall Township. The company says on its website that it is responsible for 1.6 million square feet of past and future development.

The Planning Commission will review the proposal at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be broadcast online.