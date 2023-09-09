BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Bethlehem police are investigating two separate overnight shootings that each left one person injured.

In a press release published on Facebook, Bethlehem police chief Michelle Kott said the first shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Ettwein Street — just south of Liberty High School.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his arm and leg. The man was transported to the hospital but is expected to survive, Kott said.

Police said the second shooting occurred near Third Avenue and West Union Boulevard.

According to Kott, Bethlehem police were notified that a man "arrived at an area hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound to his leg" around 1:20 a.m. Saturday.

The man was conscious and told police that he encountered two people in the area, one of whom "displayed a handgun and began shooting" at him.

Bethlehem police did not comment on extent of the second man's injuries.