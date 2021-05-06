BETHLEHEM, Pa. | Less than three weeks before he was arrested in Connecticut and charged with kidnapping, a Bethlehem man allegedly stole his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle from outside her home.
Jose A. Claudio-Diaz, of East Fourth Street, faces robbery and terroristic threats charges in connection with the April 15 incident outside a Livingston Street home. The 41-year-old is currently in custody in Connecticut following his arrest Monday on kidnapping and assault charges.
Shortly after 6:15 a.m. April 15, Bethlehem police were dispatched to a home in the 1200 block of Livingston Street for a stolen vehicle report. The victim alleged that her ex-boyfriend, Claudio-Diaz, stole her vehicle and threatened her son, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim told police that Claudio-Diaz called her about 6 a.m. that morning, demanding the keys to her Nissan Rogue. He allegedly threatened to kill her 11-year-old son, if she didn’t comply.
Fearing for her son’s safety, the woman gave the keys to Claudio-Diaz, who drove away, according to records.
The victim told authorities that she had not allowed Claudio-Diaz to use the vehicle. Bethlehem police report, however, that she previously told officers that he'd been allowed to use the vehicle, when it was reported taken from her in July 2020.
Claudio-Diaz now faces two felony counts of robbery and single misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
About 2:15 p.m. Monday, the Bethlehem Police Department alerted the Connecticut State Police that Claudio-Diaz was driving north on Route 15 and had a warrant for his arrest.
After stopping the vehicle on Route 15, a trooper determined that a woman in the vehicle had been kidnapped. Claudio-Diaz was arrested and charged with kidnapping and assault of a police officer. He is currently being held on $300,000 bail.
Authorities have not identified the victim in the vehicle. The investigation continues.