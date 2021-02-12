BETHLEHEM, Pa. | When Bethlehem police questioned a city man about a fire set at a South Side hotel earlier that day, authorities said he was wearing the same clothes seen on hotel surveillance video.
Jason A. Ahene now faces felony counts of arson and risking catastrophe in connection with the fire he allegedly set early Tuesday morning at the Comfort Suites Hotel. District Judge Alicia Zito arraigned the 32-year-old hours after his arrest, setting bail at $25,000.
Bethlehem police were dispatched to the hotel at 120 W. Third Street about 7 a.m. for a report that someone had intentionally lit a rug on fire just inside a back first-floor entrance, according to the criminal complaint against Ahene.
A witness who was walking her dog in the back parking lot about 6:45 a.m. that morning reported seeing a man inside the first-floor entrance folding a carpet in half, pouring some type of liquid on the carpet and lighting it on fire, according to court records. The witness told police the man stood about 5-foot-8 and was wearing glasses and a baseball hat.
The burning rug was extinguished and moved outside by a hotel employee.
Authorities said Ahene, who matched the witness’s description, was seen on video surveillance walking down a third-floor hallway about 6:45 a.m. Police said surveillance footage showed the witness encountering Ahene near the hotel’s rear entrance and allegedly showed Ahene drive away in a black Toyota parked nearby.
Police said his vehicle was impounded and photographed in January as a result of a drug investigation. The vehicle seen in surveillance footage matched the photos, according to court records.
During the drug investigation, police learned the name of Ahene’s girlfriend, who happened to be staying at the Comfort Suites the morning he allegedly set the fire. She was staying on the third floor in the same hallway where Ahene was spotted on surveillance video.
Police spoke with Ahene and his girlfriend later that afternoon at their South New Street apartment. Authorities said Ahene answered the door wearing the exact same outfit that was seen on the hotel’s security footage, and his girlfriend confirmed he was at the hotel at the time of the fire.
It’s not clear from court records why he may have allegedly set the fire or why his girlfriend was staying at the hotel.
Along with the arson and risking catastrophe charges, Ahene also faces a summary count of criminal mischief. He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Feb. 24.