BETHLEHEM, Pa. | Police investigating a reckless driver complaint at a Bethlehem convenience store allege they found an Allentown man behind the wheel with heroin in his system and a child unsecured in the backseat.
Tony M. Silver Jr., of Cleveland Street, faces DUI and child endangerment charges following his arrest early Thursday morning at the Wawa in the 700 block of East Broad Street. District Judge Jacqueline Taschner arraigned the 24-year-old, setting bail at $50,000 with a 10 percent cash option.
Bethlehem police were dispatched to the Wawa about 1:30 a.m. Thursday after a man later identified as Silver was seen stumbling around inside the store, according to the criminal complaint. An officer arrived to find Silver behind the wheel of a running car parked at a gas pump.
The officer said Silver was “extremely fidgety, unable to sit still, unable to focus and continuously scratching his head and arms,” according to court records. Silver allegedly told police that he’d taken two Adderall earlier that night before driving to the Wawa from a hotel in Bethlehem Township.
Police said a 5-year-old child was sitting in the backseat next to a child safety seat. It’s not clear from court records Silver’s exact relationship with the child.
After Silver reportedly failed a field sobriety test, a search of the car allegedly turned up 31 packets of heroin, 18 Adderall pills and eight hypodermic needles. A check of his wallet later revealed another five packets of heroin.
Once in custody, Silver allegedly told police that he had taken heroin and Adderall sometime between 10 p.m. and when he arrived at the convenience store.
Silver now faces a felony count of child endangerment along with misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. He also faces two summary traffic offenses.
Silver failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 16.