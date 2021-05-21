BETHLEHEM, Pa. | An Allentown man spotted urinating in public and caught by police with a burning blunt returned to the scene of the alleged crimes a day later to scream at one of the women who called authorities.
Bethlehem police charged Jason A. Powell, of Turner Street, with witness intimidation after he allegedly followed one of the victims up and down the street in retaliation. District Judge Nancy Matos Gonzalez arraigned the 39-year-old last week, setting bail at $200,000.
Police were dispatched to the first block of West Fourth Street shortly after 1 p.m. May 13 for a report of a man urinating on a wall in full view of a hair salon on the block, according to the criminal complaint filed against Powell.
A woman in the salon reported seeing a man later identified as Powell walk out of a pizza shop, stroll between the buildings and relieve himself, according to court records. As she and another woman yelled at him to leave, Powell reportedly finished and turned around – manhood in hand – and stared at them for “several seconds,” according to records.
When a responding officer spoke with Powell, he was greeted by the “overwhelming odor of alcoholic beverage” and slurred speech. Powell reportedly had an empty and a full bottle of “99 Bananas” vodka. He was also allegedly holding a burning marijuana cigar.
Powell allegedly returned to the salon the following day and waited outside until one of the women from the previous day came outside. That’s when he allegedly began yelling and cursing at her for calling police and following her up and down the street.
He now faces a single felony count of witness intimidation and misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also faces summary offenses for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
Powell failed to post bail following his arraignment and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for May 25.