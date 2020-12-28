BETHLEHEM, Pa. | An Easton man is facing assault charges after allegedly trying to gouge out the eye of a Bethlehem police officer.
Authorities charged Rashan Y. Bellamy, of Butler Street, with aggravated assault and simple assault after scuffling with police Saturday morning. District Judge Daniel Trexler arraigned the 39-year-old hours after his arrest, setting bail at $50,000.
About 11 a.m. Saturday, Bethlehem police were surveilling a blue Infiniti they believed was involved in package thefts throughout the city. Authorities said the car had a temporary New Jersey registration that belonged to a Ford pickup truck that expired in September, according to the criminal complaint.
Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop before the vehicle eluded them, and police said they spotted the car again trying to park in the 600 block of Fifth Avenue. While another officer was en route, he reported hearing a frantic transmission from another officer involved in the traffic stop.
When police arrived, an officer was reportedly struggling to take Bellamy into custody. The two men fell to the ground, and Bellamy managed to get to his feet. Another officer rushed to his colleague’s aid, took Bellamy to the ground and struggled before handcuffing him, according to court records. Bellamy allegedly continued struggling as police tried to put him into a patrol car.
Once Bellamy was in custody, the officer who was allegedly attacked said Bellamy wouldn’t cooperate and eventually pushed him against a patrol car and hit him. As the two struggled, the officer alleges Bellamy tried to gouge out his left eye.
Police charged Bellamy with single counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and driving an unregistered vehicle. It’s not clear whether he faces additional charges in connection with the alleged package thefts.
He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing.