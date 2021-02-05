BETHLEHEM, Pa. | Authorities have arrested a second man in connection with a 2019 overdose death in which the victim took a fatal dose of fentanyl when he thought he was taking Percocet.
Bethlehem police charged Miguel A. Torres, of Vera Circle in Bethlehem, in connection with the December 2019 death of Isaiah Cruz. Authorities announced earlier this week that they issued an arrest warrant for the 33-year-old. Investigators allege he provided the phony Percocet to the man who sold it to the victim.
Police arrested Torres on Thursday, and District Judge Karen Devine arraigned him Thursday night on single felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death and possession with intent to deliver. The judge set bail at $75,000 with a 10 percent cash option. He was released from custody the same night after someone posted $7,500 cash bail on his behalf.
Just before 3 a.m. Dec. 3, 2019, a Bethlehem police officer was flagged down at Hayes and East Third streets for an apparent overdose victim in a car. Police said the victim, identified as Cruz, was given medical treatment and taken to St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill, where he was pronounced dead just before 4 a.m.
The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office determined in January 2020 that his cause of death was a fentanyl overdose.
Investigators with the Bethlehem Police Department said a review of Cruz’s cell phone turned up text messages between him and someone named “Bobby” in the days just prior to Cruz’s death, according to the criminal complaint. Police said Cruz was negotiating a drug deal for “perks” or Percocet, and investigators said they identified “Bobby” as Robert Favinger Jr., according to court records.
Investigators said it was the last drug deal on Cruz’s phone before his overdose.
Police interviewed Favinger, who allegedly admitted arranging via text message a drug deal with Cruz and “being present” when the deal went down at Favinger’s Brookside Drive home in Bethlehem. Favinger told police someone witnessed the deal.
The witness told police that he saw Cruz at “Bobby’s house” the day before his overdose and witnessed the drug deal. The witness initially told investigators that another person gave Cruz the drugs but immediately changed the story and admitted that it was Favinger. The witness also told police that Favinger knew he sold Cruz a “fetty” or a counterfeit Percocet that contains fentanyl.
The witness identified the other person as Torres and told investigators that he allegedly served as Favinger’s supplier, according to the criminal complaint against Torres. The witness reportedly told police that he initially identified Torres as the person who gave Cruz the “fetty” because he knew that Torres supplied the pill to Favinger.
During a follow-up interview, the witness told investigators that Torres allegedly provided Favinger with drug on several occasions and specifically witnessed the two meeting on Dec. 2, 2019.
Favinger remains in custody ahead of formal arraignment scheduled for later this month in Lehigh County Court.