BETHLEHEM, Pa. | Bethlehem police report hearing a gunshot and finding a handgun as two Allentown men ran from an early-morning traffic stop last weekend.
Authorities arrested Qumir J.N. McNeil and Ramel D. Johnson early Saturday morning after the pair allegedly fled a traffic stop near the Minsi Trail Bridge and were caught after a foot chase.
A Bethlehem police officer on patrol in the 300 block of East Third Street about 1:30 a.m. Saturday pulled over a driver for allegedly speeding and having tinted windows that made it impossible to see inside the car, according to the criminal complaint. The officer stopped the car on Daly Avenue at the Minsi Trail Bridge.
As the officer approached the back of the car, the driver allegedly sped away. Police gave chase but lost sight of the vehicle near Lynn Avenue and William Street. Authorities searched the area and found the car stuck in the snow on East Ninth Street at William Street, according to court records.
McNeil, who was in the driver’s seat, allegedly ran east on East Ninth Street, while his passenger, Johnson, ran down a snowy hill and through the backyards of homes in the 1500 block of East Eighth Street, according to authorities. Police apprehended McNeil at East 10th and Argus streets, and Johnson was captured in the 1500 block of East Seventh Street.
As an officer watched Johnson jump a fence into a yard in the 1400 block of East Eighth Street, he reported hearing a gunshot. Authorities later found a Glock 9mm handgun in the yard. Police said the gun had been fired but was jammed with the spent shell casing. The gun was reportedly loaded with seven more 9mm hollow point rounds.
Once in custody, McNeil allegedly failed a field sobriety test. He also allegedly admitted to having the gun police found in the driver’s side door, which is why he ran from the traffic stop. The gun, he claimed, belongs to his cousin.
Johnson, meanwhile, allegedly told police that he ran because of an outstanding warrant from Allentown police for simple assault. He reportedly told officers that he didn’t want to be arrested. He also denied having the gun.
McNeil, of Oak Street in Allentown, faces felony counts of fleeing and eluding and carrying a firearm without a license. The 21-year-old also faces misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence, escape, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia along with five summary offenses.
He was arraigned a few hours after his arrest with bail set at $20,000. McNeil was released from custody on Monday after a bondsman posted his bail ahead of a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 20.
Johnson, of West Linden Street in Allentown, faces a felony count of carrying a firearm without a license and misdemeanor counts of tampering with evidence, loitering and prowling and escape. A district judge set the 22-year-old’s bail at $20,000. He too was released from custody on Monday after a bondsman posted bail on his behalf. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 20.