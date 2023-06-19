BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Police announced they obtained an arrest warrant for 52-year-old Dr. Philip O'Brien.

O'Brien works at the O'Brien Clinic in Bethlehem.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined O'Brien had produced child sexual exploitation material of a female child. Police say the child's identity is known.

O'Brien is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children, one count of unlawful contact with a minor, and one count of corruption of minors.

He has not yet been arraigned, however police are aware of his whereabouts and anticipate this happening in the near future.

Anyone with information on other incidents or victims involving O'Brien should contact the City of Bethlehem tip line at 610-691-6660.