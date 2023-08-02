BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Police tell us they plan to have more officers than ever at Musikfest this year.

Police Chief Michelle Kott said that increase is in part because of a shooting that happened at the festival last year. We stopped by the festival grounds Wednesday, where crews were busy working to get the stands and stages ready for the beginning of Musikfest. Chief Kott said her department is just as busy.

"I always tell people I never sleep during Musikfest week, because it's that important to me," said Chief Kott.

So important that Kott said they're taking security this year more seriously than ever.

"This year, we have more officers than we've ever had before in a uniformed and plain clothes presence," said Chief Kott.

Chief Kott said that increase is based in part on a shooting that took place last year at Musikfest on Saturday, August 13, 2022, causing a panic among concertgoers. Our camera caught the sound of the gun, and the concertgoers fleeing the scene. Police later announced a 20-year-old man had been shot, but would survive.

"Even though it was not a random act of violence, it was very much targeted, we still wanted to make sure that when festival-goers come out with their families, they feel safe," said Chief Kott.

So when you go this year, be prepared to see plenty of the police on horseback throughout the festival.

"The State Police comes in with their horses to help out, Lancaster Police Department sends mounted officers up to help," said Chief Kott.

We asked Chief Kott if her department had considered security measures like metal detectors and requiring clear, see-through bags, but she said the open nature of the festival makes it difficult.

"The clear bags, the metal detectors all get extremely difficult to implement when you're in the middle of a neighborhood," said Chief Kott.

Chief Kott is also asking people to keep their eyes and ears open for any sign of trouble during the event, but most of all, to have a good time.

"Let's just have a great, awesome 2023 Musikfest," said Chief Kott.

Chief Kott did say staff may use the metal detecting wands at the entrances to some of the ticketed concerts, and they may check inside bags, but you'll be able to come and go freely in the main festival areas.