Bethlehem police car
69 News

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police have commented on what they believe caused a car explosion in Bethlehem in early September.

Fifth Avenue in Bethlehem shook after a car exploded just before midnight Sept. 11. An Audi sedan could be seen badly damaged from the blast. 

Fire crews and law enforcement could be seen there until 3 a.m., according to residents.

One neighbor said at the time she noticed a sulfur-like smell right after the blast, which seemed to her like the smell of fireworks. Neighbors say evidence markers were laid out and the whole block was lit up.

