Lehigh Valley Hospital

Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg

BETHLEHEM, Pa. | A Northampton man is facing assault charges after allegedly attacking a nurse and security officer at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg earlier this month.

Bethlehem police were dispatched to the hospital at 2545 Schoenersville Road about 4 p.m. Feb. 11 to investigate an assault report. A security officer told police that Derrick Russell Jr., who allegedly threatened to attack hospital staff, allegedly him, according to the criminal complaint.

Russell reportedly said he was a martial artist and told hospital staff that he was going to “take us all,” according to court records. That’s when he allegedly punched the security officer in the face. During the initial interview with police, the security officer reported that he may have had a dislocated or broken jaw.

A nurse told police that Russell allegedly attacked him too, allegedly hitting him in the face and scratching his arm.

Russell, of Washington Avenue, faces two felony counts of aggravated assault, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and two summary counts of harassment. District Judge Ronald Manescu arraigned the 24-year-old the next day, setting bail at $15,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 25.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.