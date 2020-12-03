BETHLEHEM, Pa. | A drunken Bethlehem man was found falling in the street about 20 minutes after allegedly stabbing his ex-wife three times, according to police.
Robert A. Morrow faces single counts of aggravated and simple assault in connection with the alleged attack on his former spouse late last week in their Greenview Drive home. District Judge Karen Devine arraigned the 62-year-old the morning after the attack, setting bail at $50,000 with a 10 percent cash option.
Bethlehem police were dispatched about 8 p.m. last Friday to the home the former couple still shares after the victim called 911 to report she’d been stabbed in the back, according to the criminal complaint.
Following an argument, the victim said she felt something hit her back as she walked up a flight of stairs. She told police that she realized she’d been stabbed because her back felt wet from the blood. The two proceeded to struggle over the knife, and she suffered another cut to her finger, according to court records.
Police reported finding a knife at the bottom of the stairs and a “substantial amount” of blood on the stairs and walls.
Paramedics took 62-year-old woman to the hospital, where she was treated for stab wounds to her upper back, lower back and leg.
Authorities found Morrow about 20 minutes after the alleged assault when someone called 911 about a man falling in the street in the 1800 block of Schoenersville Road. Officers allege a drunken Morrow said something to the effect of, “This was bound to happen.” Police said he was uninjured but had blood on his pants.
Morrow failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Dec. 30.