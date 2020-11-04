BETHLEHEM, Pa. | A Bethlehem teenager allegedly admitted that he helped someone set up an armed robbery last week on Argus Street in Bethlehem.
Authorities charged Robert P. Gross III with 10 felony and misdemeanor counts of conspiracy in connection with the Oct. 30 robbery that netted phones, cash and shoes. Bethlehem police filed charges against the 16-year-old on Tuesday, and District Judge Alicia Zito arraigned him later that night, setting bail at $100,000.
Police also charged 19-year-old Taron Walker in connection with the alleged robbery. As of Wednesday, court records show he was not in custody.
One of the two victims reported to Bethlehem police on Oct. 31 that she’d been robbed at gunpoint the day before. She told police that the second victim, a 16-year-old girl, arranged to sell shoes to a mutual friend known as “Bert,” according to the criminal complaint. Police said the buyer was later identified as Gross.
The victims said Gross arranged to meet them in the 900 block of Argus Street. When they arrived, Gross sat in the back seat behind the passenger and Walker sat behind the driver. As Gross looked at the shoes, Walker allegedly racked the slide of a handgun and pointed it at the driver, ordering her to turn off the car, according to court records.
Police allege he demanded they hand over their cell phones, cash and the four pairs of shoes the 16-year-old victim was trying to sell to Gross. Authorities did not report any injuries during the alleged robbery.
The victims found a picture of Gross on Instagram, and a Bethlehem police officer was able to immediately identify him. The sister of one of the victims contacted Gross via social media and he allegedly confirmed he was in the car during the robbery, according to police. Each victim confirmed a photo of Gross as the person they knew as “Bert.”
On Tuesday, police contacted Gross’s mother for an interview during which he allegedly admitted to being there for the robbery and contacting the 16-year-old victim on behalf of Walker.
Gross now faces two counts each of conspiracy to commit robbery, theft, simple assault, reckless endangerment and terroristic threats. The judge allowed for a 10 percent cash bail option. As of late Wednesday afternoon, Gross remains in Northampton County Prison ahead of a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Nov. 18 after failing to post bail.
Walker, meanwhile, faces two counts each of robbery, theft, simple assault, reckless endangerment and terroristic threats.