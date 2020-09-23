Capt. Michelle Kott

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -  Bethlehem may soon welcome a new chief to its police department, and she would be the city's first female top cop.

Mayor Bob Donchez announced Wednesday that he is submitting Captain Michelle Kott to fulfill the role.

Kott was joined by her wife and kids to accept the nomination. She thanked the mayor and said she is humbled to be selected. Kott has served in various leadership roles in her 16 years with the department.

City Council will have to approve her promotion to "chief."

Donchez said that Kott would bring new energy and a new perspective to the department.

Kott is a strong advocate of community policing, community partnerships, and additional training in the areas of mental health, cultural awareness, de-escalation tactics, implicit bias, and crisis intervention, according to a city news release.

Bethlehem's former chief Mark DiLuzio announced his retirement earlier this month amid outcry over a social media post that many found offensive.

