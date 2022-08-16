BETHLEHEM, Pa. – During Tuesday night's City Council meeting, Chief of Police Michelle Kott provided a report on her department's response to calls during the 10-day Musikfest in Bethlehem.
Kott said city police responded to 89 calls, 33 on the south side and 56 on the north side, during the period of Musikfest, which began Aug. 4 and ended Sunday.
There were 21 arrests, 18 of them summary arrests, and 81% involved males living outside of Bethlehem, she said.
Kott praised the police response to the incident at Main and West Lehigh streets on Saturday night in which a 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen.
She described the professionalism of police in evacuating the area and rendering aid to the victim as "truly awe-inspiring."
Mayor J. William Reynolds and Council President Michael Colon both thanked police and city staff for their work during the festival.
ArtsQuest, the organizer of the annual music festival, said in a press release Tuesday that Musikfest saw record attendance in 2022, with some 1.24 million attendees. Next year's event is scheduled for Aug. 5 to Aug. 14, 2023.