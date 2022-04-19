BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Police Department introduced its newest Mounted Patrol horse to a local retirement community Tuesday.
The horse, and his human partner, paid a visit to a resident who helped bring the horse to the Bethlehem area.
Residents of the Moravian Village of Bethlehem say having horses in the community is a great way to bridge the gap.
"To see the horses and I think there's something about horses and people that really brings out the best in both," said Moravian Village resident Barnaby Roberts.
It all began with resident Larry Heinrich, who attended Musikfest a few years ago and was impressed with the city's Mounted Patrol Unit.
"Must of been 100 kids and they're running and they're playing games and it's wonderful that the police are there and the kids learn that police are your friends they're not your enemies," Heinrich said.
When the Bethlehem Mounted Patrol Unit said they needed another horse, Heinrich helped to provide the funds needed to purchase 5-year-old Mason.
"We go to any event that we're assigned to or that we can actually attend within the city, we go to the schools, they're local and we're on a patrol almost every day," said Bethlehem Police Officer Mark Kuntzman.
Mason officially received his badge as an officer in December and residents can expect to see him at some of the local events.
"I love horses and everbody always wants to come see the horses, and everybody just talks to us so I feel like the horses do a really good job of bridging the gap in the community all over the city," Kuntzman said.