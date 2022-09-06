BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Police Department could be getting some upgraded equipment if a grant gets the support of Bethlehem City Council.
Prior to council's regular agenda items Tuesday night, a hearing was held to accept public comment on the proposed use of an Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant in the amount of $17,894 for the Bethlehem Police Department.
If approved, the funds will be used to upgrade the department's software, hardware and peripherals, including the purchase of replacement ruggedized laptops and mounts for use in the patrol vehicle fleet.
Council voted unanimously to put the matter on the agenda of council's next meeting Sept. 22.
The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program is the leading federal source of criminal justice funding to local and state jurisdictions. It is named after Edward "Eddie" R. Byrne, an officer in the New York City Police Department who was murdered while protecting a witness in a drug case in 1988.
During Tuesday's regular council meeting, Mandy Tolino was appointed by council to the Environmental Advisory Council, and Michele Rayah Levy was approved for appointment to the Bethlehem Human Relations Commission by an administrative order of Mayor J. William Reynolds.
Also, council issued a citation recognizing retired city employee Robert Rudolph for 24 years of service with the water and sewer department.
In other business, $21,000 was approved to be transferred from the fire department training budget to the overtime budget to cover anticipated overtime for the remainder of 2022.
Council also approved a change order in the amount of $84,937.80 to Heim Construction Company Inc., Orwigsburg, for labor and materials to design and construct 89 Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps throughout the city. The deal includes installing or replacing curb and sidewalk, where required, in conjunction with the city paving program.
Contracts
Great Western Services Inc., Allentown, was awarded a contract in the amount of $227,034 to provide materials and labor to restore water and sewer utility trenches at various locations within the city.
A contract in the amount of $440,350 was awarded to R-III Construction Inc., Nazareth, to convert the water supply to the East Allen Gardens development in Allen and East Allen townships from ground water wells to water treated by the City of Bethlehem. The contract involves the installation of a water main along Mud Lane, rehab of the pumping station and abandonment of the ground water wells.
Council approved an agreement with Traffic Planning and Design Inc., Bethlehem, in the amount of $15,000 to prepare technical information and exhibits as part of the Safe Streets and Roads for All federal grant program.
Bright Fields Inc., Wilmington, Delaware, was awarded a contract in the amount of $370,948.25 to re-grade and stabilize the bank to prevent flooding, minimize erosion and maintain adequate stormwater discharges along the South Bethlehem Greenway.
Use permits
Bethlehem events and attractions will continue into the fall, if use permits are any indication.
Use-permit agreements were authorized for several upcoming happenings:
- Steel Pub LLC for the Romeo Delight Band music event to be held Sept. 10.
- Touchstone Theater, Parham Park, for theatre and creative arts events, productions, performances and rehearsals; student and community lectures, workshops and related activities from Sept. 15 through Dec. 31.
- The Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce for Live on the Greenway, Sept. 17, and Harvest Fest, Oct. 1.
- ArtsQuest for the 2022 SteelStacks Summer Concert Series on Sept. 17 and Sept. 25.