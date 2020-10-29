BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem City Council turned its attention to how various city departments interact with one another and other community organizations during a Committee of the Whole meeting Thursday night.
One of many topics discussed involved a pilot program involving Bethlehem Police Department's collaboration with social workers. The program will consist of a social worker who interacts "closely with members of the police department to ensure that community members have access to the the social programs and resources they need," according to a report issued by Police Chief Michelle Kott.
"I am so super excited about this," said Kott of the program. "...The hope is that it will cut down on future interactions with cops."
This collaboration will also result in police department members receiving yearly training in various areas, said Kott. These areas include, but not limited to, de-escalation, emotional and social intelligence and crisis intervention.
Training for the program will take place during the month of November, and go live in December, Kott said.
Under questioning from Councilman Michael Colon, Bureau of Health Director Kristen Wenrich said social workers would not be responding to calls with the police.
Kott added later during the discussion that she ascribes to a "culture change" for police departments that will improve society.
A public safety meeting regarding "the nuts and bolts" of policing and how police respond to calls will be held at a future date, according to Council President Adam Waldron.
The social worker program was only one of three collaborations between the police and health departments. Another program-called PAIR, an acronym standing for Police Assisting in Recovery-means the police department will assist the health department in providing people addicted to drugs resources to aid in their recovery.
Another plan, Project Lifesaver, is a search and rescue program designed for "at-risk individuals," such as people who have Alzheimer's disease or autism and who are prone to life-threatening behavior of wandering. For example, participants wear a special wrist bracelet equipped with a small transmitter. The transmitter emits a radio signal that law enforcement can track should the person go missing.
The four departments and bureaus-community and economic development, health, recreation and police-presented a variety of topics, which crystalized what the city is doing with their constituents' money, according to the council president.
"This is what tax dollars go for is to is pay for programs to serve the community," said Waldron.