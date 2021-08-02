BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Police Department has welcomed a new four-legged officer to the force.
Meet "Bean," the city's newest K9 officer.
She was introduced Monday by Mayor Bob Donchez, Police Chief Michelle Kott, and her handler.
Bean is from the Netherlands and went through two months of training after arriving in Bethlehem.
She'll be helping the department in a number of ways, including sniffing out explosives, tracking down missing people, and serving at community events.
"Another type of dog, a dog that can go out to the community, to various events that children and adults can come up to and pet and have conversations with the officers," Chief Kott said.
Bean will take over for Hickson, another K9 officer at the police department, who recently retired due to arthritis and other health reasons.