BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police released more details Friday on what led the bomb squad to be called to a home earlier in the week.
Authorities were at a home in the 2100 block of Dogwood Street late Wednesday night. The fire department's bomb squad was also on hand, as officials went in and out of the home.
Police say sending the bomb squad was a precautionary move by the police department after officers encountered an old military surplus munition while on a medical call.
No one was hurt in the incident, police said.