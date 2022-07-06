BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Over the 4th of July weekend, shootings in Philadelphia turned fun, family events into tragedies across the country, with people running for their lives.
It's something Bethlehem Deputy Chief Scott Meixell said he unfortunately has to prepare for as he plans security for Musikfest in less than a month.
"It's disheartening, but it's also, it's stuff that we think about constantly," said Meixell.
Meixell said safety planning for Musikfest has changed with the rise of mass shootings, which according to the Gun Violence Archive have increased across the country every year since 2018.
"The biggest change is really the number of meetings planning and discussing things so that there are plans in place so, when something does happen, there's a pre-determined idea of what might go on," said Meixell.
They'll also have more security measures on the ground to keep people safe.
"We've added officers at different locations, we've added other people coming in. We've added EMS at different locations. So we do our best to ensure the safety of the citizens," said Meixell.
But Meixell said there are also things you can do to keep yourself safe at major events.
"Look around, know where you're at, remember where you parked, where you're going to, know the area a little bit. As they walk around, take notice of all the officers around," said Meixell.
And while mass shootings are on the rise, Meixell said it shouldn't prevent people from living their lives.
"Don't let things bother you to the point that you're afraid to come out. We're here to protect you, to look out for you, and to help you when you need it. Come and enjoy yourselves and have fun," said Meixell.