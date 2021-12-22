BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Police Department is showing random acts of kindness by handing out gifts to children in their community.
“We had a third-party reach out to us privately through Facebook and said ‘hey I see you guys have a lot of gifts, there is a family here’ and they provided us their residence and they said I don’t think they’re going to be able to have a Christmas this year,” said Bethlehem Police Department Sgt. Blake Kuntz.
Officers wanted to help lessen the burden for families who have experienced hardships throughout the year by distributing gifts to local organizations and handing out gifts while on patrol.
“Officer Rodriguez from our Community Police Unit was able to take some gifts to a local family, and it’s my understanding that the mother broke down in tears and was extremely grateful,” said Kuntz.
With the help of a local Walmart distribution center and other community partners the department collected and passed out over 1,000 toys in less than two weeks.
“It’s not just about the toy it’s about the interaction as well, and so those have been some of the better experiences that we’ve had,” said Kuntz.