Crash in Bethlehem 6-9-22
Mike Nester | 69 News

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -  Police in Bethlehem are investigating a serious crash Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on East 4th Street (Route 412) and Emery Street, according to a Facebook post from city police.

All northbound traffic on East 4th Street is being detoured at Shimersville Road. Police say the closure is expected to last several hours.

Southbound traffic on East 4th Street will experience periodic stops during this time as well.

Police say drivers should expect major delays and avoid the area if possible.

No word on what may have led to the crash, or the extent of any injuries.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you