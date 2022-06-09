BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Police in Bethlehem are investigating a serious crash Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened on East 4th Street (Route 412) and Emery Street, according to a Facebook post from city police.
All northbound traffic on East 4th Street is being detoured at Shimersville Road. Police say the closure is expected to last several hours.
Southbound traffic on East 4th Street will experience periodic stops during this time as well.
Police say drivers should expect major delays and avoid the area if possible.
No word on what may have led to the crash, or the extent of any injuries.