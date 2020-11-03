Bethlehem robbery footage

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police are investigating after a robbery at a credit union Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to 2174 West Union Blvd., Lehigh Shopping Center around 1 p.m. for a report of a robbery at the Visions Federal Credit Union located inside the Giant Food Store, city police said.

Police say the man at the scene had implied he had a weapon but no weapon was seen. The man was able to get away with an amount of cash and drove away from the area in a blue four-door vehicle, police said. 

Anyone with information can call Detective Brad Jones at 610-865-7146.

