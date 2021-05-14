BETHLEHEM, Pa. | The City of Bethlehem asks residents to be on alert for a wanted man on Friday.
Bethlehem police released a notification of a wanted, 70-year-old man, Frank Sherman. They say he is in violation of probation in Bucks County, and violated second class felony charges for failing to comply with the registration of sexual offenders requirements.
Sherman is reportedly 5' 10", approximately 195lbs, and has his last known address listed in the southeast Bethlehem area.
Anyone with information on Sherman's location is asked by police to contact the Bethlehem PD tip line, at 610-691-6660, or email bethlehempolice@bethlehem-pa.gov. They can also contact the Northampton County Non-Emergency line, at 610-865-7187.