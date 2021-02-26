BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man accused of shooting his girlfriend in Bethlehem two months ago is now in custody.
Terell Gailyard is charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault for allegedly shooting his girlfriend twice in the back in the 500 block of South Bishopthorpe Street on December 29.
The 20-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment after she called 911 to report the shooting.
Bethlehem police said Thursday evening that Gailyard, 34, is now in custody. The department thanked Allentown police for their help in capturing him.