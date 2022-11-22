BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Police Department gave volunteers at the New Bethany Ministry soup kitchen the day off on Tuesday.

Officers cooked and served hot meals to more than 100 people. Before 10 a.m. officers with the Bethlehem Police Department were busy cooking meals and heating up donated food from businesses around the city.

"We have some turkey, we have some ham, we have some ziti," said Lt. Manuel Rivera.

It's a tradition the department has been doing since 2016.

"We recognize that there are people out there that can use the food that are in need, and it's the Holiday of Thanksgiving. It's time to give," said Lt. Rivera.

The doors opened right at 11 a.m.

"They make an awesome meal every year. It's delicious," said Ana Hernandez, who got a meal for herself and her son.

Hernandez said the meals are even more important now due to inflation making groceries more expensive.

"Especially the meat and stuff. I don't buy that that often. We get our protein from peanut butter and other stuff," said Hernandez.

New Bethany Ministry Director Marc Rittle said he hears stories like Hernadez' more and more.

"As we've seen the economic crisis, both locally and nationally, that has played out in our meal center here. We've had an increase of about 20 additional people per day," said Rittle.

Just because the lunch service is done for Tuesday, that doesn't mean cooking is over. New Bethany has 12 turkeys ready to be cooked for Thanksgiving dinner, and that cooking will be done by volunteer cook Cozy Wilkins.

"I have two big conventional ovens, and two small ovens, so I use all of them. Today I'm going to do four, and tomorrow I'm going to do the rest," said Wilkins.

It's a service and a blessing people rely on every day.

"We're here to help the neighbor in need," said Rittle.