Bethlehem police officers have descended on a neighborhood following reports of gunfire.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Butztown Road, near Linden Street, around 3 p.m.

Emergency dispatchers confirmed there were reports of shots fired.

A 69 News photographer at the scene observed someone being transported in an ambulance. He also saw multiple people in police custody.

At last check, several police vehicles were on scene and crime tape surrounded the area.

At this point, authorities have yet to confirm details.

