BETHLEHEM, Pa. | Authorities have identified the man wanted in connection with a shooting Tuesday evening on Bishopthorpe Street.
The Bethlehem Police Department is searching for Terell Gailyard for allegedly shooting a woman in the back in the 500 block of Bishopthorpe Street. Authorities charged the 34-year-old with attempted homicide and aggravated assault. Police said Gailyard should be considered armed and dangerous.
He's accused of shooting the victim twice in the back during an argument. The handgun was not recovered.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Gailyard is asked to contact the Bethlehem Police Department at 610-865-7187.
Police said the victim knew Gailyard. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Gailyard faces felony counts of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license and illegal possession of a firearm. He also faces a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment.