BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police are working to track down two people who they say tried to steal money from a bank ATM.
Police say the two men pictured drove up to the Bank of America on Butztown Road Thursday morning and attempted to break into the drive-up ATM.
Police say they were unsuccessful and fled on foot, leaving behind a vehicle that was stolen from a nearby apartment complex.
Anyone with information on their identities is asked to contact Bethlehem police at 610-865-7000 or bethlehempolice@bethlehem-pa.gov.