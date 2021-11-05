Bethlehem attempted ATM theft wanted

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police are working to track down two people who they say tried to steal money from a bank ATM.

Police say the two men pictured drove up to the Bank of America on Butztown Road Thursday morning and attempted to break into the drive-up ATM.

Police say they were unsuccessful and fled on foot, leaving behind a vehicle that was stolen from a nearby apartment complex.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to contact Bethlehem police at 610-865-7000 or bethlehempolice@bethlehem-pa.gov.

