BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police say someone hit a child riding a bicycle but didn't stop.

The hit-and-run happened last Monday, Jan. 16, around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Main and W. Broad streets, police say.

The striking vehicle was a gold 2000-2010 Chevy Equinox.

Police did not comment on the juvenile's injuries.

Anyone with information on the SUV or driver is asked to contact police at 610-691-6660 or adefrank@bethlehem-pa.gov