BETHLEHEM, Pa. -  Bethlehem police are asking residents and businesses for any video recordings they may have from around the time when an 11-year-old-girl was shot in the face last week.

The girl answered a knock at the door of her home in the 1900 block of Fairland Avenue shortly before midnight last week. When she opened the door, she was shot in the face, police said. The girl is expected to recover after sustaining significant facial trauma.

Police are asking for any video recordings showing the roadway or public sidewalks in the following areas between the hours of 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 9 and 2:30 a.m. Sept. 10:

Pennsylvania Ave between Chatham Rd and Union Blvd

Eaton Ave between Pennsylvania Ave and Highland Ave

Beverly Ave between Eaton Ave and Eastman Ave

Ridgelawn Ave

Eastman Ave

Fireside Dr

Andover Rd

W Rosemont Dr

Manchester Rd

Amherst Rd

Fairland Ave

Carol Ave

Homestead Ave

E Rosemont Dr

Moffit Ave

Raymond Ave

Police are asking that residents and businesses who have any type of video system in these areas to contact them regardless of whether they believe their system has captured anything of value.

If people have the ability to share the video electronically, police are asking that they email a link to bhackett@bethlehem-pa.gov.

If people do not have the ability to share the video electronically, they can call the City of Bethlehem Public Safety Center at 610-865-7180. The police department will send an officer to make a copy of the video.

Callers may remain anonymous.

